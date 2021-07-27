-
The Cincinnati Bengals are creating a Ring of Honor to celebrate and commemorate former players, coaches and others who played an important role in the…
Updated Wednesday, 12:31 p.m. The state of Ohio will now allow for 12,000 spectators at future Cincinnati Bengals games.According to a release from the…
The Red Rifle will no longer wear orange and black on the football field.Andy Dalton, the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback for nine seasons, was released…
Thursday night's NFL Draft gifted a long-awaited - and much anticipated - present to fans of the Cincinnati Bengals: the Queen City's long-suffering team…
What does a sports announcer do when there are no sports? Offer his services to voice videos and deliver smiles to all of us cooped up at home.Dan Hoard,…
After weeks of contentious negotiations and heated public hearings, Cincinnati council could make a decision Wednesday on moving a concrete plant to…
CBS' live Big Brother episode will air 9 p.m. Thursdays for three weeks on WSTR-TV because of Bengals preseason games on WKRC-TV.Big Brother will air at…
Fresh off an appearance in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced Zac Taylor as the 10th head coach in team…
Marvin Lewis is no longer head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 60-year-old has been with the Bengals for 16 seasons and had a 131-122-3 record with…
What a great Christmas present from Lance McAlister: He'll interview Bob Trumpy, the father of Cincinnati's sports talk radio format, on WLW-AM's Sports…