What does Joe Burrow's injury mean for the Cincinnati Bengals?
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out with an injury known as "turf toe." The injury is caused when there is stress on the ligaments where the big toe meets the bone on the inside of the foot.
Will his injury sideline the Bengals?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to experts about the injury and the Bengals' chances this season.
Guests:
- Dr. Tonya Dixon, orthopaedic surgeon, UC Health
- Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of The Skinny podcast, Local 12
