Feedback wanted on transportation ideas to reconnect 6 Hamilton County communities

Transportation planners are shopping around some ideas for tying several Hamilton County suburbs back together. The Reconnecting Communities Initiative was created last year to identify and overcome barriers affecting several communities.

Hamilton County Associate Planner Alex Sherlock says they’re looking at Arlington Heights, Evendale, Lincoln Heights, Lockland, Reading and Sharonville.

“We have I-75 coming up and bisecting those communities, as well as multiple railroads, and on top of it, the Mill Creek,” Sherlock says. “With a lot of those transportation assets going north to south, it’s a lot more difficult for people to get from one end to the other at least from east-west.”

Sherlock says among other things, planners are looking at what to do with reclaimed land when I-75 is rerouted between Lockland and Arlington Heights.

There are three public meetings in February to introduce the public to possible solutions, and get feedback.

“I think it’s imperative for the public to have that opportunity to have a say in what is going on in their backyard,” he says. “We’re circling early summer for this planning study to wrap up and be completed, and then from there we will look to present to communities for consideration.”

The Reconnecting Communities Initiative is funded with a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The meetings are:

Feb. 17, from 6–7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 9991 Wayne Avenue, Cincinnati

Feb. 18, from 12–1:30 p.m. at Northern Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce, 2704 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville

Feb. 18, from 6–7:30 p.m. at Lockland Municipal Building, 101 North Cooper Ave., Lockland

