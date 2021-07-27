-
Summer is here, and so are deals on golf, travel, outdoor adventures, gardening and other seasonal specials at WCET-TV.Instead of waiting until the…
-
SHARONVILLE - If there are Republicans who were waiting for a toned-down Donald Trump, reading carefully written speeches from a teleprompter, he didn't…
-
Donald Trump will hold a public rally with Cincinnati area supporters Wednesday night at the Sharonville Convention Center, following a private…
-
SHARONVILLE - In his nearly eight months of campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination, Ohio Gov. John Kasich has been, as he described it to…
-
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, campaigning in Sharonville Tuesday, told reporters his remarks on national TV Sunday saying he opposed a…
-
Sharonville has announced plans for a $14 million, 120-room anchor hotel at the Sharonville Convention Center. The city has signed a memorandum of…
-
Operated by Historic Southwest Ohio, the Heritage Village Museum in Sharonville allows visitors to take a step back in time and to get a glimpse of what…