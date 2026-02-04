Monopoly is creating a Cincinnati version of the game, and wants help picking local landmarks

Cincinnati is getting its own version of Monopoly featuring the city's most iconic landmarks later this year. But before that happens, the company behind the game wants to hear from people who call the area home.

The Queen City edition of the board game will swap out locations from the original Monopoly, like Boardwalk and Park Place, for regional spots like Fountain Square and Vine Street.

Sarah Bowman from the game maker Top Trumps USA says right now, the board game is a blank canvas, so any of the city's well-known spots have a chance to land on the board, including Cincinnati's vast selection of chili parlors.

"We have color sets for just restaurants — which chili is going to be a whole household battle. It's going to be a whole thing," she said. "We could probably make a board for just chili spots in Cincinnati."

Whether it's a favorite restaurant, park, museum, college or high school, Top Trumps USA says it all has a chance of making it into the game. People with places in mind can submit their recommendations directly to game officials via email at cincinnati@toptrumps.com.

"Monopoly: Cincinnati Edition" will be released in October.

