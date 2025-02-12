The best strategy for your next party may be a board game

Are board games the social lubricant for the loneliest generation? Screen-free play seems to be catching on and bringing us together.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the growth in the tabletop gaming industry, offer some suggestions (even if you’re board-game averse) and ask whether board games are giving people a whole new reason to get together IRL.

Guests:

Matthew Fay, owner, Yottaquest

Riley Mullins, owner, Victory Pints in Maineville, Ohio

Ways to listen to this show:

