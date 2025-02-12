© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Entertainment
Cincinnati Edition

The best strategy for your next party may be a board game

Published February 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Pixabay

Are board games the social lubricant for the loneliest generation? Screen-free play seems to be catching on and bringing us together.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the growth in the tabletop gaming industry, offer some suggestions (even if you’re board-game averse) and ask whether board games are giving people a whole new reason to get together IRL.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
