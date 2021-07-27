-
Hamilton County residents and community leaders spoke for over an hour Thursday, telling the Board of Commissioners how they want to see federal stimulus…
Lincoln Heights is celebrating the community's 74th anniversary on Labor Day by dedicating a new mural. "Black Excellence in Zone 15" is an 80-foot-long…
The suburb of Lincoln Heights is a community with a proud history, but it has faced struggles in recent decades from declining population to disinvestment…
The Village of Lincoln Heights, a suburb of Cincinnati with more than 3,286 residents, is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its incorporation this year.…