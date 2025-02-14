Neo-Nazi protest, crime tourism, Archbishop resigns, and more top stories
The Lockland Local School District Board of Education says they have security footage of neo-Nazis on school grounds. On Cincinnati Edition, the call for a new investigation after the protest over I-75.
Plus, who is responsible for fixing the collapsed ceilings and other damage residents are dealing with after multiple lawsuits against a major investment group?
Then, Hamilton County’s prosecutor announced charges this week against three men accused of burglarizing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home. Is this burglary part of a wave of "crime tourism”?
And Archbishop Dennis Schnurr resigns. We learn more about his successor.
Guests:
- -Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU
- Bill Chappell, writer and editor, NPR
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News
- Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions
