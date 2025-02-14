© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Neo-Nazi protest, crime tourism, Archbishop resigns, and more top stories

Published February 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The Lockland Local School District Board of Education says they have security footage of neo-Nazis on school grounds. On Cincinnati Edition, the call for a new investigation after the protest over I-75.

Plus, who is responsible for fixing the collapsed ceilings and other damage residents are dealing with after multiple lawsuits against a major investment group?

Then, Hamilton County’s prosecutor announced charges this week against three men accused of burglarizing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home. Is this burglary part of a wave of "crime tourism”?

And Archbishop Dennis Schnurr resigns. We learn more about his successor.

Guests:

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionLincoln HeightsprotestsArchbishop Dennis SchnurrBengals
Stay Connected