© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Federal firings, Kentucky flooding, plus more top stories

Published February 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

How are local federal employees managing the new orders from the Trump administration and the fears of firings? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new directives and the next steps.

Plus, what happens to flood victims in Kentucky now that the president has ordered a full-scale review of FEMA?

And, what is Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey doing to identify neo-Nazis who rallied locally? Plus, a review of the law enforcement response.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionFEMAGov. Andy BeshearLincoln Heights
Stay Connected