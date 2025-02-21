Federal firings, Kentucky flooding, plus more top stories
How are local federal employees managing the new orders from the Trump administration and the fears of firings? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new directives and the next steps.
Plus, what happens to flood victims in Kentucky now that the president has ordered a full-scale review of FEMA?
And, what is Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey doing to identify neo-Nazis who rallied locally? Plus, a review of the law enforcement response.
Guests:
- -Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Isabel Nissley, reporter, WVXU
- McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern
- David Ferrara, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.