Federal firings, Kentucky flooding, plus more top stories

How are local federal employees managing the new orders from the Trump administration and the fears of firings? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new directives and the next steps.

Plus, what happens to flood victims in Kentucky now that the president has ordered a full-scale review of FEMA?

And, what is Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey doing to identify neo-Nazis who rallied locally? Plus, a review of the law enforcement response.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

