Ohio Senator Rob Portman is trying to pass a bill that would prevent another government shutdown in the future. If lawmakers haven’t approved a new...
Hamilton County is partnering with the Freestore Foodbank to encourage donations. The food drive comes as federal employees head back to work, at least…
President Trump signs a bill ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. For three weeks. The president says if he doesn't get what he thinks…
The bill opens the government through Feb. 15 and provides back pay for federal workers who have missed two paychecks during the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Border security talks continue.
Kentucky utility companies are offering assistance to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.
Around 7,000 federal workers in Ohio aren’t receiving paychecks because of the government shutdown. And none of them will be offered unemployment checks...
Workers at federal prisons in Kentucky are among those feeling the financial pressure of the partial federal government shutdown. A nurse who works at a...
The head of the Ohio realtors' association says the partial shutdown of the federal government is making it harder for prospective homebuyers to get a loan. When it comes to financing a home purchase, roughly 1-in-5 buyers rely on the help of an FHA loan, which is basically a mortgage that's insured by the Federal Housing Administration. But since the partial government shutdown went into effect, delays in the approval process are starting to stack up, said Anjanette Frye, President of Ohio REALTORS.
As the government shutdown nears the 30-day mark, an agency that coordinates food assistance in the area is seeing effects. The Freestore Foodbank works…