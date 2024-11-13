CVG announces 36-year industry veteran Larry Krauter as CEO

Greater Cincinnati's biggest airport has a new top executive.

The board of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that current Spokane, Washington Airport System CEO Larry Krauter will take the reins at CVG, replacing retiring CEO Candace McGraw.

"We had a process that was thoughtful and deliberate," CVG Board Chair Lisa Sauer said. "[Krauter] works in a community that like ours crosses state borders. He has federal experience. He's going to be able to dig in and hit the ground running."

Krauter has been in the top executive role in Spokane since 2011 and has worked in the airport industry for 36 years. He graduated from the Ohio State University and spent time working for Columbus International Airport.

"Things are going well at CVG," Krauter said. "I think that's really a remarkable transformation. That transformation takes a lot of people working together. I'm really looking forward to joining the team and becoming part of the community. Candace has done an amazing job not only in her transformation of CVG but what she's been able to do in the airport management industry."

McGraw has been at CVG for 15 years. She's overseen a number of big developments at the airport, including the construction of an Amazon Air Hub there and its broader expansion to the sixth-largest cargo airport in the country. Last year, the airport reported 8.7 million travelers used CVG, a 15% increase from the year prior.

Krauter will officially start as CEO March 3, 2025.

