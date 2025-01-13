Outgoing CVG CEO talks about how the airport has changed and what's next
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has changed dramatically in the nearly 14 years that Candace McGraw has been CEO.
McGraw led the airport through the dissolution of Comair and Delta Airlines’ removal of its hub before CVG landed three low-cost carriers, a British Airways flight to London and expanded its cargo business.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with her about the changes at CVG — and the airport’s next chapter — as she prepares to retire this year.
Guest:
- Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
