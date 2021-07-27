-
Editor's note: This story first ran Nov. 19, 2018.Don't be surprised if you see a passenger or two pull out a pie, a casserole or even a whole turkey…
-
Getting through security at the airport can be stressful, even more so if you have a disability. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants…
-
Updated: 4:55 p.m.Curtis Burns, the West Chester resident behind the TSA's popular Instagram account, died Friday. He was 48. "It is with heavy hearts…
-
A CT machine, similar to those found in hospitals, is now in operation at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and at more than a dozen…
-
The Transportation Security Administration expects 40 million people to go through airport security this holiday season. Regional spokesman Mark Howell…
-
Editor's note: This story first ran in December 2016 and has been updated. Curtis "Bob" Burns died October 19, 2018. An Instagram account that catches…
-
The busiest travel days of the year are coming up and the Transportation Security Administration is highlighting a program that might make your travel…