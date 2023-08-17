Facial recognition has been at CVG 3 months. How's it going?

There's a good chance hundreds of thousands of passengers at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport still haven't used the TSA facial recognition machines. They were installed in May, as WVXU first reported. There's only five of them and they're in the PreCheck lanes.

In the next few months, facial recognition at CVG could be expanding. TSA Spokesperson Mark Howell says there are only 25 U.S. airports with the technology at the security checkpoint.

"As we roll into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, we're looking to expand some operations at the checkpoint and inclusion of those CAT-2 machines may be part of that, but too early to talk about it until we get into that holiday period," he says.

According to Howell, there have been a relatively low number of opt outs with the technology. He says passengers still have a bit of a learning curve as they approach the facial recognition machines. Howell says the lines will move faster as people become more comfortable with them.

"We haven't seen any real time savings from it yet," he says. "Where we're seeing the boost is for credential security. Because we're getting that additional verification of a real-time photo with the ID check."

Howell says TSA does not save the images.

