TSA is installing facial recognition machines at CVG

The Transportation Security Administration is in the process of rolling out facial recognition technology across the U.S., and this week is installing it at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The technology compares your biometrics to terrorist watch lists and is making sure you are who you say you are and that you are supposed to be flying that day.

Initially there will be five Credential Authentication Technology, or CAT-2, machines for PreCheck lanes. The traveler's photo on the identification credential is compared against the in-person, real-time photo. Once the CAT-2 confirms the match, a TSA officer will verify and the traveler can proceed to security screening without ever exchanging a boarding pass.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell assures passengers the image is not saved. "We use the information that is provided from the photo for verification purposes. It is not saved, it's deleted, and removed afterwards. So, you don't have to worry about us holding onto your biometric data."

Initially, it's opt-in. Howell says if you don't want to have your picture taken, you don't have to.

TSA answers more digital ID questions here.

It will take a while for TSA agents and passengers to get up-to-speed on the technology. Eventually the CAT-2 will speed up the lines, but not initially.

This week TSA agents are beginning to learn how to use the machines and Howell anticipates PreCheck lanes will start being screened this way by Memorial Day weekend.

In April, the government awarded the contract to manufacture and maintain the CAT-2 machines to Indemia Identity and Security USA for $128 million

