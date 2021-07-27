-
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport officials briefed a group of state legislators Friday on road improvements needed to support a $1.5…
-
A CT machine, similar to those found in hospitals, is now in operation at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and at more than a dozen…
-
Starting this week, construction begins at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to create a new entrance road and improved access…
-
Airport officials say they're seeing signs that things are moving in the right direction. CVG reports the number of passengers was up about 3 percent and…
-
Kentucky's auditor says he'll take a close look at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Board after media reports raised concerns about…
-
Less than three months since Frontier Airlines starting flying out of CVG, the airport announced Wednesday public charter service Ultimate Air Shuttle…
-
The Cincinnati /Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was recently named the best regional airport in North America. But CVG served just over 6…
-
Northern Kentucky has generated lots of economic announcements in the past year--business expansions here, job expansions there--and the momentum…
-
Frontier Airlines says it's going to start nonstop service from Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport to Denver later this year. The new service will begin…
-
The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky airport is rolling out its master plan Thursday evening.Officials will explain the airports 'road map' for growth during…