Local News

Headed to CVG this week? Airport exit detour could affect your travel plans

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published June 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
orange construction sign reading Detour with a arrow
Photo by Kind and Curious
/
Unsplash

Give yourself extra time to get to the airport if you're planning to fly out of CVG this week. The exit from westbound I-275 will be closed for pavement repairs for several days.

Travelers approaching Exit 4 — the airport exit — from westbound I-275 will be detoured to Exit 6B to KY 237 (North Bend Road) where they can then re-enter I-275 eastbound to Exit 4 (Airport Connector).

The closure is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday afternoon, at approximately 4 p.m.

"We're just really urging travelers to — more than ever before — make sure you plan to be at the airport two hours ahead of time," says Seth Cutter, CVG director of communications and government affairs. "Add a little extra travel time if you're driving or if you're ride-sharing — Uber, Lyft. The exit that serves CVG is going to be closed. There's an official detour that continues on I-275 a little bit and then loops back to the airport terminal drive. We just really urge folks to add in that extra travel time."

He says adding in extra time is especially important if you're flying during peak times, like during the morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Travel is expected to be heavy all summer long.

Local News Latest NewsnewslettertransportationtravelCincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
