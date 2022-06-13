Headed to CVG this week? Airport exit detour could affect your travel plans

Give yourself extra time to get to the airport if you're planning to fly out of CVG this week. The exit from westbound I-275 will be closed for pavement repairs for several days.

Travelers approaching Exit 4 — the airport exit — from westbound I-275 will be detoured to Exit 6B to KY 237 (North Bend Road) where they can then re-enter I-275 eastbound to Exit 4 (Airport Connector).

The closure is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday afternoon, at approximately 4 p.m.

"We're just really urging travelers to — more than ever before — make sure you plan to be at the airport two hours ahead of time," says Seth Cutter, CVG director of communications and government affairs. "Add a little extra travel time if you're driving or if you're ride-sharing — Uber, Lyft. The exit that serves CVG is going to be closed. There's an official detour that continues on I-275 a little bit and then loops back to the airport terminal drive. We just really urge folks to add in that extra travel time."

He says adding in extra time is especially important if you're flying during peak times, like during the morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Travel is expected to be heavy all summer long.