-
Travelers needing passports are facing significant delays that may hinder plans for those looking to fly. AAA says now is the time to start the process to…
-
GE Aviation and its longtime partner SAFRAN announced at a Paris news conference Monday they're working to create an aircraft engine that will reduce fuel…
-
With COVID vaccines more widely available, people are looking to make up for lost time this year with travel opportunities they missed out on during…
-
After more than a year of pandemic isolation, many Americans are eager for a summer vacation. AAA spokeswoman Jenifer Moore says there's a lot of pent-up…
-
The Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau is offering a look at the impact of Black tourism on the local economy. The first-ever Black Traveler…
-
There are five very noticeable travelers at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. They have two wheels and lots of artificial…
-
If you waited to plan your Labor Day getaway until this week you aren't alone. AAA Cincinnati says one reason is people want to see where the numbers for…
-
As the coronavirus continues to spread, airlines are doing what they can to reduce its transmission. Tactics include everything from Delta "fogging"…
-
Most people don't want to be sweaty from running to catch their flight. So, CVG is suggesting travelers arrive two hours early.Friday is one of the…
-
How do you plan your trips abroad or your little weekend getaways out of town? The growing number of websites that allow you to bid on, compare, bundle…