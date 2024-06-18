The State Department is adding 6 passport agencies. Cincinnati is getting one

If you've applied for a passport anytime in the last few years, you've likely experienced delays or heard a horror story about someone who waited months for their passport to arrive. Now, the U.S. State Department says it plans to open six U.S. passport agency offices, including one in Cincinnati.

The other five offices are planned in Salt Lake City, UT; Kansas City, MO; Orlando, FL; Charlotte, NC; and San Antonio, TX.

There are currently 29 passport agency offices nationwide.

"As our existing network of agencies do every day, these new passport agencies will provide service to travelers with urgent travel needs. Travelers who do not require urgent passport services can apply at one of our 7,400 passport acceptance facilities, which include post offices and other local government facilities," a statement reads.

The release doesn't say where the Cincinnati office will be located, how many people it will employ, or when it may open.

The State Department reports it issued more than 24 million passport books in Fiscal Year 2023, the most ever. The agency says 5% of Americans had a passport in 1990. That number is now 48%.