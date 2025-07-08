© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Weezer, Mt. Joy and more to headline America's River Roots festival

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
Three men point electric guitars at the camera. A fourth man holds a pair of drumsticks behind them.
provided
Weezer has sold 35 million albums worldwide since 1992. The band will play October 9, 2025, at Smale Riverfest Park, as part of America's River Roots.

The first three musical acts for America's River Roots have been revealed. Indie rock's Mt. Joy takes the stage Friday, Weezer headlines Saturday, and Maren Morris is Sunday. Another headliner for Thursday, October 8, is expected to be announced later.

All four concerts will be at Smale Riverfront Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 11.

Other free concerts also are planned. Over the Rhine, Chapel Hart, and Harvey Mason all have been announced, and organizers say more are coming.

Each performance stage will be dedicated to a different genre:

  • Sawyer Point Stage (gospel and cultural rhythms)
  • Schmidlapp Stage (jazz, gospel)
  • Freedom Center Stage (R&B, blues)
  • Covington Stage (bluegrass, country, Americana)
  • Newport Stage (Southern rock, blues)
  • Yeatman's Cove Stage (cross genre)
  • Public Landing Stage (regional music)

A total of 100 live performances are planned on stages around the riverfront in Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport.

America’s River Roots Executive Director Susan Fisher says they want to have something for everyone. “Music is at the heart of America’s River Roots — it’s one of the pillars that brings people together. This year’s lineup reflects that spirit.”

The five day festival will celebrate the area's connection to the Ohio River and kick off celebrations for the nation's 250th anniversary.

“The river was not only a means of transportation — it transported, created and shaped the music we know today, from jazz, blues, R&B, gospel, to rock,” says America's River Roots Executive Music Director Tena Clark.

