America's River Roots Festival

-
The October festival is meant to kick off national 250th anniversary celebrations, and celebrate the historical connection to the Ohio River.
-
The festival takes place this October, and will be a celebration of river city cultures, from regional music and multicultural cuisine to steamboats.
-
Once at the festival, the riverboats will be a key part of the celebration offering cruises, participating in a parade, and racing each other.
-
Organizers say the event will showcase the Ohio River and its role in the nation's history and development.