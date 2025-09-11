River Roots Festival cancels music headliners

The headlining musical acts for America's River Roots Festival have come undone.

In a release, organizers say the festival has "pivoted the focus of the music series to include free performances by regional and local bands," adding that the ticketed portion of the musical lineup that included national acts like Weezer and Mt. Joy "is no longer a feature of the festival."

"Like many festivals around the world, we’ve had to make difficult choices in a changing entertainment landscape," a statement provided to WVXU reads. "While the festival continues, we’ve decided to cancel the paid stage concerts."

Tickets already purchased will be refunded, the release states.

Our news partner WCPO points out how complaints have been posted on Reddit that the festival was billed as "free," leaving them surprised at the high cost of the headline performers.

WVXU has also seen emails showing some riverboat cruises have been canceled because of low demand. Those ticket holders are being offered refunds or to have their tickets transferred to another scheduled cruise.

Who is performing at America's River Roots?

The five day festival taking place Oct. 8-12 will feature live — and free — musical performances by local bands only.

Current musical acts set to perform across various stages include:

Harvey Mason Trio

Tribute to Nancy Wilson

Chapel Hart

Jon Lampley

Cincinnati Jazz All-Stars

Over the Rhine

The Netherton Varner Band

America's River Roots Festival takes place on the Ohio River on both the Ohio and Kentucky riverfronts. The festival will feature food, river boat cruises, an artisanal market and speakers. It's a re-imagined version of the popular Tall Stacks events that took place from the late 1980s to the early aughts.

