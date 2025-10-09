America's River Roots gets another funding boost from Hamilton County

Hamilton County is giving more money to the America’s River Roots Festival to “to help offset additional costs for the event.”

The commissioners approved an additional $150,000 of grant funding Thursday. The county awarded America’s River Roots a $350,000 grant earlier this year through the 2025 Large Tourism Event Grant Program.

Commission Vice President Stephanie Summerow Dumas says the festival asked the county for additional funds.

“This is their first time coming to us as far as the Large Event Grant. I guess they didn't figure things out the way they should [and] need additional money,” Summerow Dumas said. “I'm going to agree this time, since it was their first time asking.”

Commission President Denise Driehaus says the money is coming from an economic development project that didn't meet expectations, and had some funding clawed back by the county.

“I, too, was a little hesitant about this, but I'm willing to support it, because this is directly related to economic development,” Driehaus said. “I think this event is going to bring economic activity to the region, both by way of the hotel/motel tax and the sales tax. It's important that we make sure that it goes off without a hitch, and it's the best that it can be.”

The money will go toward expanding entertainment and public health and safety operations at the festival, which is currently underway.

America’s River Roots also has received $450,000 from the city of Cincinnati through two grants, one in fiscal year 2025 and another in fiscal year 2026.

The festival is kicking off America’s 250th anniversary celebration with 10 riverboats, local music performances and food vendors along the Ohio River.

It was set to feature music headliners including Weezer, Janelle Monáe and Mt. Joy, but festival organizers cancelled the ticketed performances in September, citing a “changing entertainment landscape.”

America’s River Roots runs through Sunday.

