Sports

Roller rink skates closer to reality at Over-the-Rhine's new rec center

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST
skaters1.jpg
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
Skaters Will Osborne, David Moody and Lucia Duque enjoy a Friday afternoon open skate session at the Over-the-Rhine Rec Center

The design for a new recreation center in Over-the-Rhine may include a roller skating rink after all, thanks to a flood of public comment.

A Cincinnati Council Committee voted Monday to approve $1.68 million to continue designing a new rec center on the site of Findlay Playground to replace the current center on Republic Street.

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission is still in early stages of the project. The initial plans didn't include a roller rink, like the one in the current rec center.

3CDC is managing the design for the overall Findlay Community Center Project, which includes four separate sites and streetscaping on Vine.

"There's a number of things we're trying to pack into a building," said 3CDC Executive Vice President Adam Gelter. "Multipurpose rooms, event halls, community spaces, child watch and potentially even childcare, arts and crafts, games ... esports [and] coding classes, but then obviously the recreation piece of this with the gym, walking track, fitness areas."

Gelter says they heard the community loud and clear: a skating rink is top priority.

"One of the things we're going to do with the funding ... is to really take a really hard look at how can we incorporate that roller skating rink into this project," he told Council. "We've got all different ideas of how that could happen and we want to really investigate that and figure out how we can do that, and what the implications cost."

Gabrielle Larkin, founder of the Cincinnati Skate Collective, is one of hundreds of residents pushing for a rink in the new design. She told Council this is an opportunity to go even bigger: full regulation size with more room for spectators.

"If this were to happen, organizations like the Cincinnati Roller Girls, Cincinnati Junior roller derby, speed skating teams, local artistic skating teams and more would be able to regularly utilize that space, generating additional revenue," Larkin said.

Gelter says part of the $1.68 million will go toward studying different designs for roller rinks; he says they want to bring the community several options to consider.

The funds come from the Downtown/OTR East TIF District fund, which holds property tax revenue from within the district to be spent on projects that benefit the public in the same area.

Council's Budget and Finance Committee approved the funding Monday; it will be up for a final vote of full Council on Wednesday.

Learn more about the project below:

Findlay Community Center Presentation by WVXU News on Scribd

Sports Cincinnati Recreation Commission3CDCCincinnati City Councilroller derby
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
