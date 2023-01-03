Proposed Over-the-Rhine rec center could signal new direction for Recreation Commission

A potential new recreation center in Over-the-Rhine could be part of a larger shift for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Traditionally, Cincinnati's rec centers have been focused on the specific neighborhoods they're in. But that could change.

Currently, the CRC, in partnership with the city of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC), is in the process of designing a new recreation center in Over-the-Rhine to replace the one currently on Republic Street.

The CRC has been seeking public input and assessing the plan for the last 18 months Director Daniel Betts says. But the plan is still a long way from completion. So far, designs are only about 50% finished, and the roughly $30 million the project could cost has yet to be raised.

If it came to fruition, the proposal would be a departure for the CRC.

At 20,000-square feet, the new facility would be twice the size of the CRC's current largest center and would aim to draw people from the surrounding region too — certainly from neighborhoods within 10 miles of the center, but even as far out as 25 miles away for special events. That orientation would align with insights the CRC gained in comprehensive planning efforts it undertook in 2019 — focusing on larger facilities that are hubs for multiple neighborhoods. Betts says that could require some strategic changes.

"When we talk about what things we would have to change, both externally and internally, to actually manage a new facility of this size and type and paradigm in terms of regional vs local community, we know that we would have to do some things very differently," he said.

Reassessing staffing and programing and facility offerings at current locations could be among the shifts, but Betts stresses the CRC is still in the exploratory stages of the shift.

What about the roller rink?

Not everyone is totally comfortable with the concept of a new rec center in Over-the-Rhine. Some advocates for the current center's roller skating rink, for example, are expressing consternation at the possibility it could be eliminated.

"Children and youth in the neighborhood, as well as skaters from all over the city and beyond, enjoy this space," advocate Marie Asbury wrote in a blog post about the rink. "Skating supports physical and mental health, sobriety, community, the performing arts, and more. And while skating has been around for a long time, kept well and alive mostly by our Black community members, we are seeing a huge resurgence of skating culture across communities."

Betts says he met with advocates for a keeping a roller rink in OTR in December and that he's hopeful a solution with a multi-use space that includes a roller rink can eventually be reached in final designs. He says the CRC is continuing to take public input as it works with 3CDC on the design and potential funding for the coming Over-the-Rhine facility.