'No Kings' draws anti-Trump demonstrators to streets around the Tri-State

Demonstrators took to the streets in communities across the country Saturday, in a series of organized marches criticizing President Trump. In Cincinnati, the topics at the No Kings rally ranged from immigration policy to government cuts, to presidential power and a parade for the U.S. Army.

June 14 is the Army's 250 anniversary. It's also President Trump's birthday. Army veteran Forrest Brandt of Anderson Township says that's the real reason for the parade in Washington.

“People don’t see it as a celebration of the Army’s 250th,” he says. “Let’s get that sham out there right now. They see it as Donald Trump’s birthday party. Lincoln and Washington earned birthday parties.”

Brandt served in the Army for five years, and served 25 years as a Reservist.

He has no problem with the National Guard getting called up ahead of demonstrations, as long as it's by the governor's command, not by a president. Brandt says it's a frightening step past precedent.

President Trump ordered the California National Guard into Los Angeles June 8, as protests over immigration raids turned violent.

Ed Finke of Indian Hill served in the 2nd Infantry from 1970 to 1972. He says the parade in Washington is a “charade.”

Finke says he remembers in history class people wondering how Germans in the 1930s let fascists take control.

“We took an oath, my fellow veterans and I, to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,” he says. “And never in my wildest dreams did I think the domestic part would come in play and even worse, it would come in play from the very top of our administration.”

The governors of Texas and Missouri activated National Guard units this week in anticipation of Saturday’s rallies.

Ken Sensor of North Avondale says he’s concerned by that.

“It gives Trump the excuse to call in the Insurrection Act, which takes away the powers of Congress and the powers of the courts, and puts the power in his hands, and gives him free reign to do what he wants to do.” Sensor wants Congress to take a stand.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU Demonstrators in Cincinnati walked from the UC Campus to the north side of Burnet Woods.

Sandra Davis of Florida was in Cincinnati visiting family and decided to join Saturday’s march.

“I didn't think there would be this many people,” she says. “I just wanted to cry when I saw.”

Her husband Marcus wasn’t worried about facing the National Guard at the march from the University of Cincinnati campus to Burnet Woods. “We still have freedom of speech. We have to hold on to that,” he says. “Whatever it takes. If I end up in jail, I end up in jail.”

Betsy Young of Northside says she’s skipped a few demonstrations, but felt the current atmosphere was serious enough to “take to the streets.”

“I’m hoping that people will listen,” she says. “That the people in power, obviously not Republicans, but the Democrats at least will start saying ‘these people are voters, and we need to do something. We need to stand up before it’s too late.’ I’m hoping it will send that message.”

Hamilton

Attendees at the No Kings protest in Hamilton filled the plaza in front of the city’s municipal building and spilled out onto the other sides of High Street and Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. They chanted “no kings in America” and held signs decrying Trump.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Demonstrators attend a No Kings rally, June 14, 2025, in Hamilton, OH.

Linda Spurier is a Hamilton resident who is concerned with civil rights and Trump’s mass deportations.

“When we have the military going out into the streets and chasing down law-abiding people who have been here for a long time, it’s heartbreaking for me,” she said.

Spurier was one of several people who criticized the district’s congressional representative Warren Davidson, a Republican. “He doesn’t seem interested in representing the 40 percent of us who did not vote for him and did not vote for Donald Trump and that’s concerning,” she said.

Bob Harris listed several reasons he felt the need to be at the rally. He lives in Hamilton, but he’s concerned about national issues from cuts to the CDC to the alienation of America’s allies.

“In less than five months he’s turned America upside down,” he said. “He brings Elon Musk into the oval office. He didn’t run for any office. And Trump wants to proclaim himself a king and spend millions of dollars to have a military parade for himself. Who’s going to put up with that? I know there’s a lot of intelligent people in America. America’s not going to stand for that.”

Hamilton resident Ellen Heet organized the rally. She said it’s her first time doing something like that.

“There was nothing in Hamilton, so I registered for Hamilton, and then this happened,” she said, motioning to the crowd behind her. “I was sick of sitting back and doing nothing and being quiet. We’re exercising our First Amendment right, and we got a good turnout.”

Heet said Trump’s actions on immigration were a primary concern for her.

“I think ICE Is completely overstepping any constitutional barriers… just seeing families ripped apart and the brazenness of it all.”

Middletown

The No Kings protest in J.D. Vance’s hometown stretched several blocks along busy Towne Boulevard. Many protesters waved American flags and held signs decrying deportations, Trump’s military parade and various administration policies.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Demonstrators in Middletown, Ohio, attend a No Kings rally, June 14, 2025.

Army veteran and Middletown resident Brady Findlay listed a number of reasons he attended the rally. As he stood with an American flag, he talked about his anger at Elon Musk and the cuts instituted by the Department of Government Efficiency, Trump’s deportations of people with legal standing to be in the U.S., and his frequent clashes with the federal judiciary.

“He’s just breaking everything in the constitution,” Findlay said. “And he’s been getting rid of people we need in the VA Administration. He’s deporting children and saying children born here aren’t citizens. They are citizens. That’s in the constitution.”

Findlay took special offense to today’s military parade in Washington, DC.

“That’s a downgrading of the military,” he said. “I know most of those people there don’t want to be there, but they have to. They have to obey orders. He’s showing he wants to be a dictator like Putin and the guy in North Korea. He’s seen their parades and thinks he can be a dictator too.”

Yolanda Hart, who grew up in Middletown and now lives in Monroe, echoed many of Findlay’s concerns.

“You have to be able to stand up and say something when things are going wrong,” she said. “The president thinks there are no checks and balances on him. That’s the beauty of our country. They balance things out and keep our democracy in place.”

Hart said she’s troubled by the military march and believes it’s a symbol of dictatorship.

There were a few counter-protesters. Three men wearing Trump shirts and waving Trump signs played Vanilla Ice and Lee Greenwood’s “I’m Proud to be an American” from across the street. No Kings protesters sang along to the song.

Another counter-protester drove by several times with a pink swastika sign. That driver ran into the rear of another car during the last of those passes. She appeared okay but was taken away on a stretcher and her car towed. The other driver appeared uninjured.

Middletown resident Constance Miller organized the rally as part of 50501. She said she was pleased with the turnout – and especially the number of flags people brought.

“We have governed ourselves for 250 years,” she said. “We don’t need someone sending the military into the streets to govern us. It’s flag day today and that flag is a promise that America promises to everybody. And we’re reclaiming that flag.”

