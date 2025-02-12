Pureval considering ordinances for Cincinnati in response to neo-Nazi demonstration in Lincoln Heights

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the city is considering possible ordinances in response to last week’s neo-Nazi demonstration.

It took place outside of Cincinnati, on an overpass between Evendale and the historically Black community of Lincoln Heights.

Pureval says he wants Cincinnati to be prepared if something like that happens here.

"When I see Nazis advocating for a ideology that calls for the violent extermination of races, shouting racial epithets while openly carrying AR-15s, while also concealing their identity, that strikes me as something the city should absolutely discourage and try to regulate against," Pureval told WVXU.

One possible ordinance would prohibit openly carrying a weapon with your face covered. Pureval says that and other possible laws require more research and vetting before he brings them to City Council for consideration.

"I'm concerned that any position that we take in trying to keep weapons of war out of the hands of Nazis will will face opposition from the Statehouse, but nevertheless, we're going to do everything we can," he said.

Pureval says the city needs to balance protecting citizens without violating the right to free speech, and it will take time to adequately research the possibilities. He says he's been in contact with the mayor of Nashville to discuss that city's response to neo-Nazi rallies.

"We're working with urgency, because we recognize that people are scared and they expect their elected officials to protect them and fight back, and that's that's exactly what we intend to do," he said.