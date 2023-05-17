Summer break is nearly here, and working parents are scrambling to find childcare

Thousands of school-age kids across Greater Cincinnati are looking forward to summer for a break from homework, a string of lazy days and maybe even more flexible bedtimes.

But for many working parents, preparing for summer has meant a stress-filled search for childcare so Mom or Dad — or both — can keep earning a paycheck.

"I'm married to someone who also is working," local mom Natalie DeLuca told WVXU. "We have two kids going into fourth grade next year … and have no family in the area."

For DeLuca, that meant setting calendar reminders in February to try to get her kids into their preferred summer camp options and setting up a commend center in the house so both she and her husband could log on simultaneously to try to get the spots they wanted.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the stressful search for summer childcare, how parents cope and some of the local options available.

Guests:



Natalie DeLuca, Oakley mom

Timothy Heyl, Cincinnati Recreation Commission division manager for recreation

Danielle Dores, owner of Partners in Growth Counseling & Wellness

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

