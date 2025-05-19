Cincinnati will open all 24 public pools again this summer

All 24 public pools in Cincinnati will be open again this summer. It’s the second year in a row the city has had enough lifeguards to staff every pool. That’s compared to 19 pools open in 2023, and only 11 in 2022.

City Manager Sheryl Long says Recreation Commission staff works year-round to recruit aquatics staff.

"We are so thrilled to once again open all 24 city pools this summer, marking a new standard operating procedure after our struggles to open pools during the COVID-19 pandemic," Long said.

Five pools will open on Saturday, May 24:



Oakley

Pleasant Ridge

Mt. Adams

Dunham-Otto Armleder

Mt. Auburn

Most other pools will open Monday, June 2, with three scheduled to open Monday, June 9. All nine city spraygrounds also will be open this summer.

Recreation Commission Director Daniel Betts says they currently have about 230 lifeguards hired for this year.

"We are always looking for more lifeguards — I don't think we can ever have enough lifeguards," Betts said. "Because these young people want to enjoy their summer too, so they transition out midstream, sometimes a lot earlier than we would like them to quit working."

You can see the full schedule of pool opening dates, hours, and admission prices on the city website.

