-
Pool sales are making a splash during the pandemic. The Tri-State is mirroring a national trend as people avoid public pools and make an above ground or…
-
Cincinnati’s Law and Public Safety Committee has approved a new set of rules for the use of city swimming pools by children. Recreation officials say the…
-
A Cincinnati city attorney said there is a new management team in charge of a troubled Walnut Hills apartment complex.Attorney Mark Manning also told…
-
The Cincinnati Recreation Commission is making changes to its city pool policy following the drowning of a 10-year-old Walnut Hills boy at Bush Pool this…