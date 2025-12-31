Mayor announces new City Council committee structure and leadership appointments

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has reappointed Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney to serve as vice mayor for the next term. The role mainly consists of presiding over City Council when the mayor is absent.

Pureval also tapped Council member Scotty Johnson to serve as president pro tem, replacing Victoria Parks who did not run for re-election this year. Kearney and Johnson ranked first and second in the November election.

"These are key appointments for advancing our work in Council," Pureval said in a statement. "I have full confidence and optimism for the continued leadership of Vice Mayor Kearney and President Johnson."

Additionally, Council committees have been restructured for the new term:

Budget and Finance is now Budget, Finance and Governance with Chair Jeff Cramerding.



Climate, Environment and Infrastructure is now Climate, City Service and Infrastructure with Chair Meeka Owens.



Healthy Neighborhoods is now Economic and Cultural Opportunity with Chair Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.



Equitable Growth and Housing is now Housing and Growth with Chair Mark Jeffreys.



Public Safety and Governance is now Public Safety and Quality of Life with Chair Scotty Johnson.



One new committee has been added: Youth and Human Services with Chair Anna Albi.

Details on committee jurisdictions and schedules were not immediately available.

"Our primary focus, when it comes to committee structure, is aligning this work with our core priorities as a city," Pureval said in a statement. "The goal is to encourage the most streamlined and effective legislating possible, and I believe these committees and chairs accomplish that goal."

The mayor and Council members will be sworn in Jan. 6.

City manager appointments

City Manager Sheryl Long also announced several city leadership appointments.

John Brazina is now an assistant city manager after serving as an interim assistant city manager for nearly a year. Before that, he directed the Department of Transportation and Engineering for over five years.

Kait Bell is the new violence reduction manager in the City Manager's Office; she has worked for the city for nearly 10 years.

Andrea Yang is executive director of Greater Cincinnati Water Works, effective Jan. 4. She has been the interim director of GCWW since early 2025, when former director Cathy Bailey was tapped to serve as interim assistant city manager.

Bailey will continue to serve in that position until she retires in October.

