Democrats dominate Cincinnati City Council race for a second term

Democrats will continue to hold all nine seats of Cincinnati City Council after sweeping a second election in a row, with about 90% of precincts reporting.

That means all eight incumbents who were on the ballot won re-election, plus newcomer Ryan James.

Twenty-six candidates were on the ballot, plus a certified write-in candidate. The closest non-Democrat was Liz Keating, ranking tenth with about 6,500 votes fewer than ninth-place James. Keating is the most recent Republican to serve on Council. She ran for re-election in 2021, but did not make it back to City Hall.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney is once again the top vote-getter, followed by Scotty Johnson and Meeka Owens:

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney with 33,263 votes Scotty Johnson with 30,865 votes Meeka Owens with 29,432 votes Anna Albi with 29,032 votes Mark Jeffreys with 28,455 votes Seth Walsh with 26,158 votes Evan Nolan with 26,119 votes Jeff Cramerding with 25,897 votes Ryan James with 25,173 votes

Keating ranked 10th with 18,605 votes.

Independent Christopher Smitherman ranked 11th with 12,792 votes.

This post will be updated.

