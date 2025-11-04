Democrats dominate Cincinnati City Council race for a second term
Democrats will continue to hold all nine seats of Cincinnati City Council after sweeping a second election in a row, with about 90% of precincts reporting.
That means all eight incumbents who were on the ballot won re-election, plus newcomer Ryan James.
Twenty-six candidates were on the ballot, plus a certified write-in candidate. The closest non-Democrat was Liz Keating, ranking tenth with about 6,500 votes fewer than ninth-place James. Keating is the most recent Republican to serve on Council. She ran for re-election in 2021, but did not make it back to City Hall.
Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney is once again the top vote-getter, followed by Scotty Johnson and Meeka Owens:
- Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney with 33,263 votes
- Scotty Johnson with 30,865 votes
- Meeka Owens with 29,432 votes
- Anna Albi with 29,032 votes
- Mark Jeffreys with 28,455 votes
- Seth Walsh with 26,158 votes
- Evan Nolan with 26,119 votes
- Jeff Cramerding with 25,897 votes
- Ryan James with 25,173 votes
Keating ranked 10th with 18,605 votes.
Independent Christopher Smitherman ranked 11th with 12,792 votes.
This post will be updated.
