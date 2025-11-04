Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval cruises to an easy win over Cory Bowman

Mayor Aftab Pureval won a second four-year term as Cincinnati’s mayor in what likely will be the most lop-sided election since the city began direct election of the mayor 24 years ago.

Based on the early voting results alone, Pureval, a Democrat, led Republican Cory Bowman with 82% of the vote. That was enough for The Associated Press to call the race for the incumbent Democrat not even a full hour after polls closed.

The vote was almost identical to the May primary election, where Bowman — the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance — won the right to be on the November ballot with only 13% of the vote.

Still, it was a somewhat rocky road for Pureval, a 39-year-old Clifton resident. His path was strewn with controversies over policing and creating more housing stock in the city. But in a deeply Democratic blue city, Pureval overcame it all, trouncing a neophyte Republican in Bowman, who came to the city four years ago.

Read more: