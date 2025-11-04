© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval cruises to an easy win over Cory Bowman

91.7 WVXU | By Howard Wilkinson
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:06 PM EST
Aftab Pureval (left) and Cory Bowman.
Mayor Aftab Pureval won a second four-year term as Cincinnati’s mayor in what likely will be the most lop-sided election since the city began direct election of the mayor 24 years ago.

Based on the early voting results alone, Pureval, a Democrat, led Republican Cory Bowman with 82% of the vote. That was enough for The Associated Press to call the race for the incumbent Democrat not even a full hour after polls closed.

The vote was almost identical to the May primary election, where Bowman — the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance — won the right to be on the November ballot with only 13% of the vote.

Still, it was a somewhat rocky road for Pureval, a 39-year-old Clifton resident. His path was strewn with controversies over policing and creating more housing stock in the city. But in a deeply Democratic blue city, Pureval overcame it all, trouncing a neophyte Republican in Bowman, who came to the city four years ago.

Howard Wilkinson
Howard Wilkinson is in his 50th year of covering politics on the local, state and national levels.
