Analysis: Sen. Moreno wants to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Should he get it?

Ohio’s U.S. Senator, Republican Bernie Moreno, grabbed some headlines on Wednesday by introducing a resolution asking his Senate colleagues to formally nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The award, Moreno says, should go to Trump because he brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, not long after Trump ordered a massive bombing raid on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“President Trump just pulled off what neocons and Democrat globalists have failed to do for decades: peace in the Middle East with Iran’s nuclear arsenal decimated — all with no American boots on the ground, American casualties, or injuries,” the senator said in a press statement.

“President Trump is delivering exactly what he promised, the era of regime change and Forever wars abroad is over,” Moreno’s statement said. “Now it’s time for the world to recognize the obvious truth and award him the Nobel Peace Prize.”

If the Senate is to do such a thing, it had better get cracking. The Nobel Prize committee is scheduled to award the Nobel Peace Prize at an Oct. 10 ceremony in Oslo — if the committee decides to issue one at all this year.

It is not at all surprising that Moreno, a MAGA loyalist, is touting Trump for one of the most cherished honors in the world; and one that Trump himself has said he deserves.

Moreno is in the Senate today in large part because of his loyalty to Trump.

Trump endorsed the wealthy former luxury car dealer in 2024 in his race against longtime Democratic senator Sherrod Brown. Trump’s win in Ohio by 11 percentage points was enough to carry Moreno to a win with a 3.5% lead over Brown.

So, it’s not surprising that Moreno wants to see his benefactor on that stage in Oslo this fall.

But is a ceasefire the same as peace in a region where Iran and Iraq have been facing each other down for decades? Especially one that has been re-imposed after both nations started firing missiles at each other only two hours after the first ceasefire began?

Is sending B-2 stealth bombers halfway around the world to bomb Iran’s uranium enrichment project buried deep in Iranian mountains an act of war or an act of peace?

And, perhaps most importantly, did the bombing “completely and totally obliterate” Iran’s ability to make nuclear weapons, as Trump claims?

The Trump administration says that the bombing made it impossible for Iran to produce nuclear weapons. But Democratic senators came out of a classified briefing on Trump’s bombing Thursday saying that while the bombing was a setback for Iran, it was clear to them that they still have enough weapons-grade enriched uranium left to pose a threat.

The Nobel Prize committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 105 times since its inception in 1901. The award has gone to 111 individuals and 31 organizations over the years.

Four American presidents have received the Peace Prize:

Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 for mediating a peace agreement in the Russo-Japanese War, which could easily have erupted into a world conflict.

Woodrow Wilson, in 1919, in large part for his role in keeping the peace after the end of World War I and establishing the League of Nations, the precursor to the United Nations.

Jimmy Carter — well after his presidency, in 2002 — was given the Peace Prize for his many decades of working to find peaceful resolutions to international conflict and his work with the Carter Center.

Barack Obama, in 2009, the first year of his presidency, for promoting peaceful solutions to conflicts abroad. But even Obama said at the time he was not sure he had done enough to earn the honor.

That list of Peace Prize recipients includes some legendary names — Martin Luther King Jr., the 14th Dalai Lama, Elie Wiesel, Desmond Tutu, Mother Teresa — all of whom were non-violent actors on the world stage.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been awarded the Peace Prize three times. Organizations such as the World Food Program and Doctors Without Borders have been honored as well.

If you study the list of 142 Peace Prize recipients carefully you will not find a single one that used military might to achieve peace. Even by bombing nuclear facilities run by a rogue regime as dangerous and evil as that of the Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran.

In fact, what you will find is that only two years ago, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Iranian civil rights activist Narges Mohammadi, for her “fight against the oppression of women in Iran.”

And, if you look closely at Trump’s record in regards to Iran, you will find something called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA).

The JCPA was a 2015 agreement with Iran brokered by John Kerry, Obama’s secretary of state, in which Iran pledged that it would not produce weapons-grade enriched uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions against the Ayatollah’s regime.

In addition to the U.S., the JCPA was signed by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union.

It worked for a couple of years until Trump entered his first term as president. In May 2018, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement, effectively ending it. He said the agreement gave away too much for too little in return.

Seven years later, Trump was back in office bombing Iran with “bunker busters.”

Putting those two facts together would give the Nobel committee plenty to chew on, should Moreno get his way with a nomination.

Read more: