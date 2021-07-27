-
You almost had to feel sorry for the four Republican candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat as they wandered around the Lorain County Fairgrounds…
-
A warning to all Republicans of good conscience who might be asking themselves if this trip to Trump World over the past six years has really been worth…
-
Commissioners in Stark County voted to reject a recommended purchase of Dominion voting machines. Former President Trump falsely accused the machines of switching votes for him to President Biden.
-
Trump and his allies' false claims about Dominion Voting Systems are leading elected officials in one Ohio county to slow down an effort to procure new voting equipment.
-
Seven Republicans joined with all Democrats and independents to vote to convict the former president for inciting an insurrection, but the tally is short of the two-thirds vote needed.
-
The former president is being tried on one article of impeachment saying he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.
-
In one very important way, it is not at all surprising that Rob Portman has decided to end his long career on Capitol Hill after two terms in the…
-
The trial itself will begin on Feb. 9, giving the Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team two weeks to file briefs and finalize their legal preparations.
-
Donald Trump, impeached twice and soon to be gone from the White House, will likely always have his corps of MAGA hat-wearing fans who believe he can do…
-
For the second time in 13 months, President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. This time however, 10 Republicans joined in…