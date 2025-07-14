What the big beautiful tax law means for your wallet

We’ve heard a lot about the cuts to Medicaid in the Trump administration’s sweeping new tax law, but what about the taxes it’s supposed to cut for you?

The law raises the standard deduction for seniors, families, middle- and low-income people as well as the wealthy. So, will this tax cut make a noticeable impact for you?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the tax cuts, how much you’ll save and what it will take to pay for it.

Guests:



Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent, The 19th



Ways to listen to this show: