PG pardoned, Trump wants Warren Davidson out, plus more top stories
President Trump issues another round of presidential pardons. And as with Pete Rose, another fallen Cincinnati figure is on the list — former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the broader implications for Sittenfeld and another political figure tied up in a corruption scandal: Larry Householder. Plus, why Sittenfeld may have been on Trump’s radar.
Meanwhile, Congressman Warren Davidson is in Trump’s crosshairs. Why the president wants the Ohio representative to face a primary challenge.
Then, the results of the investigation into the Evendale Police Department’s response to a Nazi protest.
Guest:
- Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO
- Haley BeMiller, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Sabrina Eaton, reporter, Cleveland.com
- David Ferrara, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded