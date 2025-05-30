PG pardoned, Trump wants Warren Davidson out, plus more top stories

President Trump issues another round of presidential pardons. And as with Pete Rose, another fallen Cincinnati figure is on the list — former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the broader implications for Sittenfeld and another political figure tied up in a corruption scandal: Larry Householder. Plus, why Sittenfeld may have been on Trump’s radar.

Meanwhile, Congressman Warren Davidson is in Trump’s crosshairs. Why the president wants the Ohio representative to face a primary challenge.

Then, the results of the investigation into the Evendale Police Department’s response to a Nazi protest.

Guest:

Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO

Haley BeMiller, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Sabrina Eaton, reporter, Cleveland.com

David Ferrara, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU

