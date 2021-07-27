-
Talk about being between a rock and a hard place.That's where Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finds himself as he looks ahead to a 2022 run for re-election.A lot of…
-
The next time you hear a Republican politician barking at liberals and Democrats over "cancel culture," find a nice-sized grain of salt and swallow it,…
-
I'm sure you all the know the old saw: If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.Jim Renacci, the…
-
Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the $2.2 trillion relief package to combat the spread of coronavirus and to help…
-
President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, touting a strong economy, job creation and his immigration policies, but…
-
Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the recent U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian general and the role of…
-
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.Next week begins the first public hearings of the…
-
Businessman and former soldier Warren Davidson, a Miami County Republican, has vaulted from political obscurity last year to a seat in the U.S. House this…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with news director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about Tuesday's special general election in Ohio's 8th…
-
The first of two elections this year to fill the vacant seat of former House Speaker John Boehner in Ohio's 8th Congressional District takes places…