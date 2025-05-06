Why is society going cashless and who does this leave behind?
Every dollar has the same text on the front of each bill: “This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.” But increasingly, we’re living in a cashless society and some businesses are following this trend.
New legislation introduced by Congressman Warren Davidson would require businesses to accept cash. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the Payment Choice Act in Congress and the implications of a cashless economy.
Guests:
- Warren Davidson, U.S. Congressman, Republican from 8th Congressional District
- Ejindu Ume, Ph.D., associate professor of economics, Miami University
