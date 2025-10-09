Laketa Cole, Brandon Nixon, and Kevin Farmer on running for Cincinnati City Council

Our interviews with more than two dozen Cincinnati City Council candidates ends today with three candidates.

Over two weeks on Cincinnati Edition, we’ve invited all of the candidates on the show.

Editor's note: In our final candidate interview for Cincinnati City Council, Local Government Reporter Becca Costello spoke with Republican candidate Kevin Farmer. Farmer was the only candidate who was not able to be here in person, so he was interviewed by Zoom last week. The interview has been edited for time and language that we are unable to broadcast. You will hear some words bleeped, including the N-word.

Guests:

Laketa Cole

Brandon Nixon

Kevin Farmer

Ways to listen to this show: