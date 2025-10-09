Laketa Cole, Brandon Nixon, and Kevin Farmer on running for Cincinnati City Council
Our interviews with more than two dozen Cincinnati City Council candidates ends today with three candidates.
Over two weeks on Cincinnati Edition, we’ve invited all of the candidates on the show.
Editor's note: In our final candidate interview for Cincinnati City Council, Local Government Reporter Becca Costello spoke with Republican candidate Kevin Farmer. Farmer was the only candidate who was not able to be here in person, so he was interviewed by Zoom last week. The interview has been edited for time and language that we are unable to broadcast. You will hear some words bleeped, including the N-word.
Guests:
- Laketa Cole
- Brandon Nixon
- Kevin Farmer
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.