Many local school levies saw success on Election Day, with a few exceptions

Tuesday's general election yielded some positive results for levies and bond issues proposed by local school districts. While some of the largest proposals failed — like Lakota Local Schools' $506 million ballot issue — other levy renewals, and even a few new bond issues that promised not to raise taxes, received support at the ballot box.

Out of all the school issues that appeared on ballots throughout Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties, only four did not receive enough votes to pass.

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Public Schools

Voters approved a 10-year extension of an existing emergency levy that funds operations at CPS and Cincinnati Preschool Promise (CPP). The levy brings in about $48 million annually, with $15 million going towards CPP.

Voters in the district have strongly supported the levy in the past, approving versions of it in two prior elections. This time, voters showed strong support again, with over 72% voting in favor.

Deer Park Community Schools

Voters passed Deer Park's additional five-year operating levy proposal. The district says the levy funds will be used for its current academic programs, like full-day kindergarten, gifted services at elementary schools, and career-focused education. The school system states that the additional revenue will keep it from having a negative cash balance and help avoid around $2 million in budget cuts.

Mt. Healthy City Schools

Mt. Healthy voters once again rejected a proposed additional tax levy to bring new money into the district. The school system has been in fiscal emergency since early 2024 and has cut its operating budget by millions to eliminate its deficit.

School leaders were depending on the levy passing. Superintendent Sarah Wilson released a statement Wednesday morning saying the levy was intended to preserve sports, the arts, and other activities while also covering school operations.

"We are disappointed in the outcome," Wilson said. "Our schools are at the heart of this community, and many people worked hard to help residents understand the importance of this levy."

Oak Hills Local Schools

The district brought the bond issue to voters this election with the promise it wouldn't raise taxes. The bond totalling $68.5 million will fund a two-phased improvement plan that includes the construction of three new schools and upgrades to existing facilities.

Despite the $68.5 million price tag, Oak Hills says residents will not see a tax increase because a previous bond from 1997 is set to expire at the end of 2025. The new bond will take its place, resulting in a net-zero increase.

Butler County

Lakota Local Schools

Lakota's $506 million bond issue and levy, tied to a district-wide redesign and construction project, was rejected by voters.

The redesign has been considered by school leaders for years as a way to accommodate the district's growing student population and to save on maintenance costs for older buildings. Lakota is now one of the largest school districts in the state, with over 17,000 students.

In a statement released Wednesday, Superintendent Ashley Whitely said changes could still be coming to Lakota's facilities.

"Although our Master Facilities Plan will not immediately move forward, the challenges it aimed to address — large class sizes, aging infrastructure and facilities, safety and security and long-term sustainability — still exist," Whitely said. "We will take time to reflect, continue engaging with our community and determine the best path forward with the Lakota Board of Education."

Madison Local

The 10-year renewal levy was approved by voters and will help Madison Schools avoid an operating deficit. Levy supporters say its passage will restore transportation for many of its students and avoid further job cuts.

The district put the renewal on the ballot during this year's primary election, but the vote ended in a 620-620 tie on election night. Later, when the votes were certified, the Butler County Board of Elections determined the levy failed by a margin of just five votes.

College Corner Local Schools

Voters in the district passed the five-year school improvement renewal levy.

Preble Shawnee Schools

The district's 0.75% income tax renewal was approved by voters. Preble Shawnee Schools says the renewal helps the district pay staff and maintain its funding for student programs and support services.

Warren County

Kings Local Schools

District leaders say the 1% annual income tax will keep Kings Local out of deficit spending in the future and offset the impact of inflation on student services, operations, utilities, and staff wages. Voters approved the proposal Tuesday.

Had it not passed, King Local says it would have had to reduce its budget by $9 million, resulting in staff and program cuts.

Little Miami Schools

The school district received support from voters on its levy renewal this year. First passed in 2011, the levy generates $10.6 million annually for Little Miami Schools and represents 16% of the district's total budget.

Springboro City Schools

Springboro proposed a bond issue to raise $115 million for the construction of a new preschool through 2nd grade building and renovation of existing science classrooms and other facilities. Voters approved the measure and will not pay more in taxes, according to the district. Springboro Schools says the new bond will replace an existing bond that is being paid off.

Franklin City Schools

Franklin's 1% earned income tax proposal failed with voters. The tax would've raised $6.3 million for the school district each year. The district's superintendent says the school system had to make budget cuts after its last levy proposal failed in May, and Franklin City Schools is still looking at a budget deficit in the coming years.

Carlisle Local Schools

A citizen-led attempt to repeal Carlisle Local Schools' 1% earned income tax, first approved by voters in 2003, failed, meaning the school district will continue to draw revenue from the tax.

Carlisle Schools brings in about $3.7 million each year from it, which the district's superintendent says is needed to maintain educational programs, staffing levels, transportation, and support services.

Clermont County

New Richmond Exempted Schools

The earned income tax levy failed to get support from voters Tuesday. It would have generated $5.2 million for local schools each year.

The district says the 2022 closure of the Zimmer Power Plant negatively impacted the New Richmond Schools' revenue, ultimately taking away $4 million from the district's budget each year, which makes up around 15% of the school system's total revenue.

