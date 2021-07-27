-
A celebration of Native American music and culture is coming to Springboro's Patricia Allen Park on August 24-25. Organizer and performer Douglas Blue…
The Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival returns to Springboro, Ohio the weekend of August 26-27, featuring Native American music, folk music, workshops,…
It's time for the Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival featuring Native American music, vendors, arts & crafts and more – all happening at Patricia Allyn…
Sen. Sherrod Brown came to a retirement home in Springboro this morning to tout a bill he says would close a Medicare loophole that is costing many…
Three Dayton-area newspapers are ceasing publication.North Carolina-based Civitas Media says it is shutting down the Springboro Sun, the Kettering-Oakwood…