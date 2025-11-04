2 new members will join Mt. Healthy's school board as levy fails again

The Mt. Healthy School Board will include a few new faces in 2026. Voters selected two incumbents — Stephanie Anderson and Emmett Kilgore — to retain their seats, and voted in newcomers Douglas Frazier and Tina Butler.

Current board member William Carter did not retain his seat. Carter was appointed to the Board in 2023, but ran this year as a write-in candidate, so his name did not appear on the ballot.

Butler, also a write-in candidate, ran unopposed for Mt. Healthy's two-year term seat.

Voters, however, once again rejected the school district's attempt to pass a levy to help with Mt. Healthy's rocky financial situation. The state declared a fiscal emergency in the school system in early 2024 after previous accounting errors led school leaders to spend more money than the district had.

Since then, Mt. Healthy has laid off more than 100 employees and made sweeping cuts to student programs across the district, including eliminating transportation for many of its older students.

Mt. Healthy recently had its fiscal recovery plan approved by the state, but the district will remain in a fiscal emergency until the designation is removed by Ohio's auditor.

With another levy failure at the ballot box, Mt. Healthy's administration says it will need to lay off more staff and shrink its arts and athletic programs to cut back on costs.

