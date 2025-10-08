© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Liz Keating, Jeff Cramerding, and Don Driehaus on running for Cincinnati City Council

Published October 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
The candidates

Our interviews with more than two dozen Cincinnati City Council candidates continues.

Over two weeks on Cincinnati Edition, we’ve invited all of the candidates on the show.

Guests:

  • Liz Keating
  • Jeff Cramerding
  • Don Driehaus

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
