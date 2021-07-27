-
The Cincinnati Fire Department will have a new Chief starting this summer. Officials announced Friday they are promoting Assistant Chief Michael…
Updated: Wednesday, 3 p.m.Cincinnati firefighters will get a 5% raise this year under a contract negotiated between the city and union.The three-year…
The Cincinnati Fire Department hopes to train 40 new recruits by the end of the year, but Chief Roy Winston says the staff shortage will still strain the…
Cincinnati's fire and police departments are millions of dollars over budget, largely because of pandemic challenges. The city manager's office presented…
If you've noticed a lot of work going on lately in Cincinnati on fire hydrants, there's no cause for concern.Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) and the…
Cincinnati is developing a plan to test the water flow of more than 14,000 fire hydrants in the city. It comes after a house fire on Rose Hill Avenue in…
Right now, female firefighters with the Cincinnati Fire Department are wearing uniforms designed for men. The department is working to change that.…
The area has not had any line of duty fire department deaths in the last year, but, Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston says 48 former firefighters have…
The Cincinnati Fire Department is working to improve the working environment for all of its firefighters, especially women. Fire Chief Roy Winston updated…
Large, crowded events like this weekend's Riverfest can be difficult to navigate for first responders. Thanks to some training from Cincinnati Police and…