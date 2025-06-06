Cincinnati firefighters are unhappy, P&G is cutting thousands of jobs, and more top stories

Cincinnati leaders asked firefighters how they feel about their jobs. The answer: “Our house is on fire.” On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the survey and why morale is so low.

Procter & Gamble announces 7,000 job cuts globally. We talk about the reasons and the local impact.

Plus, Ohio’s unemployment compensation system needs an overhaul. Why have lawmakers struggled for so long with a fix?

Guests:

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Andy Brownfield, managing editor, Cincinnati Business Courier

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

