-
P&G is naming a new top leader to take the helm of the global company, which produces products including Always, Bounty, Dawn, Tide and more.
-
Doing laundry on the International Space Station (ISS) is not an option right now, but Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide, hopes to change that with…
-
Brazil, the second worst country in the world for COVID-19 cases, is getting some help from Cincinnati. The new non-profit Venti-Now will send ventilators…
-
Procter & Gamble has filed to trademark such Internet speak as "LOL" and "WTF," saying the terms could be used to market its products. The Cincinnati…
-
Congratulations to Procter & Gamble, which swept the top Super Bowl commercials, according to ADWEEK."Tide, which aired four brilliant commercials across…
-
Kentucky lawmakers are still trying to find ways to fix the state's ailing pension system. The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Commissioner Todd…
-
Preliminary reports show Procter & Gamble shareholders rejected the bid by activist investor Nelson Peltz for a seat on the company's board this morning…
-
Founded in 2007, the Live Well Collaborative is an academic-industry innovation center that focuses on products, services and system solutions for living…
-
The P&G Alumni Network helps keep former Procter & Gamble employees connected and provides opportunities for them to give back to their local communities…
-
After 35 years, Procter & Gamble has sold the "People's Choice Awards" to the E! Entertainment cable channel.E!, which telecasts live from the red carpet…