P&G downtown Cincinnati headquarters closed Wednesday because of threat

Employees at Procter and Gamble's main Cincinnati headquarters were notified early Wednesday not to come into its downtown offices. The maker of products like Tide, Pampers and Bounty said it was closing the location out of an abundance of caution following a potential security concern.

Police said they received information the day before from Kenton County authorities prompting the move.

Wednesday morning Police and SWAT officers could be seen outside the buildings, which cover about two blocks of Downtown.

Media outlets reported Wednesday afternoon a person was taken into custody in Covington by the Kenton County Sheriff's Office.

Several local media outlets obtained a Cincinnati Police "officer safety bulletin" stating a former employee had been making threatening comments.

WVXU has not seen the document.

P&G released the following statement: "Given awareness of a potential security concern by Cincinnati Police, we have closed our downtown offices today out of an abundance of caution. We’re working closely with Cincinnati Police and don’t have additional details to share at this time."

The company has around 10,000 employees in Cincinnati. Other facilities across the city remained opened.

