The developer proposing a hotel, restaurant and aviation museum at Lunken Airport laid out his plan to an airport advisory committee Monday afternoon.…
The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates the Swing Era on August 11 with their 1940s Day event at Lunken Airport. Our John Kiesewetter is joined in the…
Labor Day weekend brings the annual Lunken Airport Days, a celebration of flight and aviation at the east end airport. With a preview of the big weekend,…
The City of Cincinnati will install mile markers on four paved hiking-biking trails, so if you need assistance you can get it more quickly. The Otto…
A newspaper report last weekend suggested Cincinnati officials allowed the federal government to quietly decertify a flood levee protecting Lunken Airport…
Less than three months since Frontier Airlines starting flying out of CVG, the airport announced Wednesday public charter service Ultimate Air Shuttle…
Solar Impulse, the world's most advanced solar-powered airplane, is on its way to Cincinnati, a surprise stop because of weather issues in Washington D.C.…
Hundreds of Paul Ryan supporters who came to hear the Republican vice presidential nominee speak, were also on the receiving end of a barbecue lunch. The…