Last weekend, Howard Wilkinson's Class of '71 celebrated its 50th anniversary at a VFW Hall. It was very special.
Cincinnati Public Schools and the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers say that the cuts will mean extra travel time and multiple bus transfers, but students might not be the only ones affected.
Transferring critically ill patients is becoming increasingly difficult, according to hospital leaders, government officials and industry advocates. Patients are spending hours — or sometimes days — in rural hospital emergency rooms waiting for an ambulance.
Hospitalizations are up for every age group right now, especially among young people.
The Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati says people have lost thousands of dollars to thieves offering loans, peddling credit repair services or allegedly promoting government programs.
In a phone interview this week, Whaley made it clear how she plans to introduce herself to people in places like Cleveland, Toledo, Steubenville and Coshocton. "I am from the middle class,'' Whaley said. "I am not a millionaire."
The COVID-19 delta variant accounts for more than 80 percent of sampled positive cases in Indiana. State health officials have pointed to the variant as the main driver of Indiana’s recent climb in new cases and hospitalizations.
Ohio lawmakers say they want to reform the criminal justice system while continuing to introduce bills that enhance penalties and create new offenses.
As their humans head back to the office and take summer vacations, vets say cases of kennel cough are barking upward.
Autumn is right around the corner, but the dog days of summer are not over yet. That's why some people in the Tri-State are renting their backyard pools by the hour.
Veteran 'Action Auction' chair Dr. O'dell Owens also will be saluted at a WCET-TV block party with Brave Berlin illuminations in September.